The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James (ankle) when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Both teams have been red-hot as they entered the All-Star break having won six of their last seven games. Golden State (27-26) posted a 140-137 victory at Utah last Thursday, while Los Angeles (30-26) defeated the Jazz 138-122 on the road the previous night. The Lakers edged the Warriors 145-144 in double overtime at Golden State last month in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off at the Chase Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 6-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds according to SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 242.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 60-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Golden State -6

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 242.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Golden State -233, Los Angeles +189

GSW: The Warriors are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 12-16 ATS on the road this season

Warriors vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is led by 3-point shooting extraordinaire Stephen Curry, who is 19th in the NBA with a 42.1 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The two-time league MVP and scoring champion leads all players this campaign with 599 3-point attempts and 252 3-pointers made. Curry is sixth in the NBA with an average of 28 points and has recorded two of his four double-doubles on the season in his last three games - both against Utah.

The 35-year-old Curry led all players with 46 points in the Warriors' first matchup with the Lakers this season, going 17-for-35 from the floor and 9-for-21 from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson recorded 24 points in that contest and is second on Golden State with an average of 17.3 points per game. The 34-year-old shooting guard is coming off his best offensive performance of the season as he came off the bench against the Jazz and sank 7-of-13 3-point attempts en route to 35 points. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Lakers can cover

With James unable to play, more will be expected of Anthony Davis, who leads Los Angeles in scoring with an average of 24.9 points. The 30-year-old Davis also came up with a strong performance in the first meeting with the Warriors, scoring 29 points while pulling down 13 rebounds. It was one of the 42 double-doubles recorded this season by Davis, who is fourth in the league in that category while ranking third in rebounds (12.2) and fifth in blocks (2.5).

Davis is coming off an effort against Utah in which he registered game highs of 37 points and 15 boards. Fellow power forward Rui Hachimura set a career high of 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting in that contest. The Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against Golden State and they've won nine of their last 11 games played in February. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 241 points. The model also says one side hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 60-36 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.