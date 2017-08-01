LaVar Ball is calling for a 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan on pay-per-view

The always-outspoken LaVar Ball said he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 months ago. Jordan eventually caved when he was asked to make a statement about it during a Q&A, and he didn't hold back.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? "He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? "It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Smelling another chance to promote himself, Ball went on ESPN radio to talk about a potential 1-on-1 game with Jordan. However, he surprisingly walked the comment back a bit saying it was all in the name of entertainment. Of course, because he's LaVar Ball he then said he could beat him with one hand in response to the one leg comment.

"Look at everybody, man. Everybody used to say, 'You know, I think Wilt Chamberlain is better than Shaq; I think Oscar Robertson is better than LeBron.' Now the story is LaVar is better than Michael Jordan," Ball told The Really Big Show on ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland. "C'mon, I didn't even play basketball in the pros and they're talking about me and Michael Jordan. That's what I'm talking about. He tells me he can beat me with one leg. Well, guess what: I can beat him with one hand. Now we both look like we out there like we can't play."

Ball's Big Baller Brand Twitter account later tweeted out that LaVar should play MJ in a pay-per-view match.

Michael, you vs Lavar | 1 v 1 | you with 1 leg, Lavar with 1 arm. Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let's make it happen. YOU WON'T. pic.twitter.com/F5jw4Fu1l5 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 1, 2017

This is probably not going to happen, because Michael Jordan has a successful brand and NBA team to run. But if it did, it would probably cost as much a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes -- $500.