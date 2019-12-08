LeBron James agrees with assessment that his son, Bronny, has a better jump shot than he does
In fact, LeBron says he probably has the '3rd best jump shot' in his house
LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live, but if you were going to nitpick a so-called "weakness" in his game, at least relatively speaking, and especially early in his career, it would be his shooting. Again, take this in context. The guy is basically an alien in every other facet of the game. As a shooter, he's merely pretty good by NBA standards -- 34 percent from 3-point range this season, which is the same mark he has for his career.
We also know that LeBron has made no secret of dreaming about playing in an NBA game alongside his son, LeBron James Jr. -- known as Bronny -- and with the way Bronny is developing, and the rate at which LeBron continues to play, that doesn't seem like too far-fetched an idea. In fact, it seems rather likely.
For Bronny's part, he's already become the most famous high school player in the country -- not just for his name, but for his game. The kid can flat out play. In fact, in a recent tweet, ESPN National Recruiting Director and NBA Draft analyst Paul Biancardi went so far as to proclaim Bronny, at 15 years old, a better shooter than his old man.
And LeBron agreed.
You'll notice that LeBron also touts the shooting talents of his 12-year-old son, Bryce Maximus, and again, Pops ain't lying. Check the footage.
LeBron is clearly a proud parent, but unlike a lot of proud parents, his kids are actually backing up the praise. It's still way too soon to tell whether LeBron's younger son has an NBA future, but as far as Bronny is concerned, the chances of his playing at the highest level are looking about as good as that jump shot of his.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown wants Simmons to shoot more threes
Simmons made the second 3-pointer of his career on Saturday
-
Knicks show true colors after Fiz firing
Remember, Steve Mills and Scott Perry aren't exactly against calling press conferences
-
Ben Simmons nets second-career 3-pointer
That's two career 3s for Simmons, who also hit a fadeaway jumper on Saturday
-
Mavs' Doncic matches Jordan with streak
Doncic has put up at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 straight games
-
CP3 gets refs to call delay of game
The Timberwolves received a second delay-of-game penalty that helped the Thunder beat the Wolves...
-
Dec. 7 NBA DFS picks, lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans