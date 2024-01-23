USA Basketball is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics. It announced a 41-man player pool on Tuesday composed of potential members of the final roster, which will be revealed at a later date. Team USA is fired up after an underwhelming performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so the competition could be the fiercest it's been in a while.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among the big-time players who didn't participate in the last Olympics, but both were included on the list and have voiced interest in suiting up. Other notable names that didn't play in Tokyo, Japan but could in 2024 include Anthony Davis, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard.

Then there are the newcomers. Among them is Joel Embiid, who announced his decision to choose America over his native country Cameroon, and France in October. The Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning MVP could help fix Team USA's glaring weakness in the post, as many of the league's best centers are now international players. Several younger stars could make their first Olympic USA Basketball appearance with him.

Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox, Jaylen Brown, and Brandon Ingram are just a few of the top players with a chance to knock off some of the seasoned veterans. They've all notched at least one All-Star appearance, but Team USA is more selective.

Whether USA Basketball can rebound from finishing without a medal at the FIBA World Cup remains to be seen, but the player pool for 2024 appears to be loaded with talent and capable of a return to dominance.