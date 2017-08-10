LOOK: Rockets' James Harden graces the cover of 'NBA Live 18'

For the first time in his career, the Houston Rockets' James Harden will grace the cover a video game by himself.

The All-Star guard shared the NBA 2K16 cover with Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, but this year he will be all alone as the cover athlete for NBA Live 18.

EA Sports also released a trailer featuring Harden, shooting, dunking, and dancing in the game.

The end of the trailer indicates that a demo will be available for play on August 11, while the full version will first be available on Sept. 15 for those who preorder the game, while everyone else can get it Sept. 19.

This is the first console version of NBA Live since 2015, when EA released NBA Live 16. Last season, only a version for mobile devices was released.

EA made headlines in recent weeks with the announcement that WNBA players and teams will be featured in the game, marking the first time that the league will be included in a video game.