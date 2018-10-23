LOOK: Timberwolves will reportedly honor Prince with alternate uniforms inspired by 'Purple Rain'
Game, blouses
I know times are changing. It's time we all reach out for something new -- and that means Prince-inspired uniforms too.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly honor the late, great Prince with some incredible "Purple Rain" alternate uniforms this season. According to SportsLogos.net, the team will pay tribute to the musician, who is a Minneapolis-native, with their City Edition uniforms.
The uniform was leaked on Twitter this week, so take a gander and be amazed.
The jersey colors and fonts are clearly a tribute to Prince and his famous "Purple Rain" album art. The record is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential in music history, and the cover art has become quite renowned as well.
A user on Reddit also provided what looks to be an early glimpse at the shorts that will complete the ensemble.
As we saw last year, the City Edition uniforms typically pay tribute to the state or region represented by the team. The unis allow teams to get very creative and think out-of-the-box when it comes to their alternate uniforms. We've already seen a wide variety of City unis that deviate from traditional looks, and many of them have been received quite well.
It seems likely that this Prince-themed uniform will be a massive hit among Minnesota fans, and it will probably be one of the most popular alternate jerseys league-wide as well. It's expected to be officially unveiled (along with the rest of the NBA's City unis) in mid-November.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors' Cousins progressing in rehab
The newest Golden State Warriors star hasn't seen the court since January after tearing his...
-
76ers vs. Pistons odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times
-
Draymond speaks on Lakers-Rockets brawl
Brandon Ingram (four games), Rajon Rondo (three games) and Chris Paul (two games) were suspended...
-
Thunder's Adams does one-man handshake
Welcome to the sad aftermath of players coming and going in the NBA
-
Power Rankings: Lakers spit, punch, lose
The Raptors, meanwhile, look like the best team in the Eastern Conference through one week
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 23: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...