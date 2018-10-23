LOOK: Timberwolves will reportedly honor Prince with alternate uniforms inspired by 'Purple Rain'

I know times are changing. It's time we all reach out for something new -- and that means Prince-inspired uniforms too.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly honor the late, great Prince with some incredible "Purple Rain" alternate uniforms this season. According to SportsLogos.net, the team will pay tribute to the musician, who is a Minneapolis-native, with their City Edition uniforms.

The uniform was leaked on Twitter this week, so take a gander and be amazed.

The jersey colors and fonts are clearly a tribute to Prince and his famous "Purple Rain" album art. The record is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential in music history, and the cover art has become quite renowned as well.

A user on Reddit also provided what looks to be an early glimpse at the shorts that will complete the ensemble.

As we saw last year, the City Edition uniforms typically pay tribute to the state or region represented by the team. The unis allow teams to get very creative and think out-of-the-box when it comes to their alternate uniforms. We've already seen a wide variety of City unis that deviate from traditional looks, and many of them have been received quite well.

It seems likely that this Prince-themed uniform will be a massive hit among Minnesota fans, and it will probably be one of the most popular alternate jerseys league-wide as well. It's expected to be officially unveiled (along with the rest of the NBA's City unis) in mid-November.