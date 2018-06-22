Luka Doncic traded to Dallas Mavericks after Atlanta Hawks draft him with No. 3 pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA Draft has started to take shape. After the Phoenix Suns took DeAndre Ayton No. 1 overall, the Sacramento Kings decided on Marvin Bagley III with the second pick. Now, the Atlanta Hawks have swooped in to select Slovenian teenager Luka Doncic at No. 3. Only he isn't staying in Atlanta.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are sending Doncic to the Mavericks. The deal sees the Hawks trading the No. 3 overall pick (Doncic) to the Mavericks in exchange for the No. 5 overall pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.

Atlanta and Dallas have agreed to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. They'll trade Nos. 3 and 5 picks, sending Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to Atlanta, sources said. Dallas will send Atlanta a future first. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Doncic arrives as perhaps the most heralded European prospect of all time. Last summer, he helped his native Slovenia capture their first ever Eurobasket title, then followed that up with an historic campaign for Real Madrid. He led them to the Spanish League and EuroLeague titles, and was named MVP of the Spanish League, EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four -- all as a 19-year-old.

Of course, there are no sure things when it comes to the NBA Draft, but Doncic seems as safe of a pick that has come around in some time. Yes, EuroLeague isn't quite NBA-level competition, but he's proven himself against grown men and legitimate pros as a teenager. And he has the size and feel for the game that should allow him to, at the very least, be a solid contributor for years to come.

Doncic joins Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic as the only other active Slovenian player in the NBA.