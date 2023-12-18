Reigning NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung has received an invite to defend his title at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania. McClung currently plays for the Osecola Magic and was recently named G League Player of the Month.

McClung put on an incredible show last year in Salt Lake City en route to the title and resounding praise from all across the NBA world. He received a perfect score of 50 on three of his four dunks, and a 49.8 on the other, and "saved" the dunk contest according to Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 McClung displayed remarkable hops and creativity as he jumped over people and spun in the air. For his final, trophy-clinching dunk, he donned his high school jersey and threw down a 540 from the baseline.

McClung, who was the first G League player to ever win the Dunk Contest, has appeared in four NBA games with three teams -- the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers -- in his career. Most recently, he signed with the Orlando Magic's G League team and has developed into a productive player at that level.

In 13 games with the Osceola Magic, he's averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, while shooting 35.9% from 3-point land. He was named Player of the Month in November, the first such honor of his career.

This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis, with the Pacers playing host for the second time in franchise history. All-Star Saturday night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is where the NFL's Indianapolis Colts play, while the All-Star Game will be played at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers.

Further details regarding the Dunk Contest and other participants are still unknown.