The Houston Rockets will visit the Dallas Mavericks in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Tuesday. Dallas is 10-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while Houston is 8-6 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Mavs have won seven of the last eight meetings but are just 1-2 in Group B play and have already been eliminated from advancing. Meanwhile, Houston is 2-1 in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 standings, trailing only New Orleans (3-1).

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Rockets spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks vs. Rockets over/under: 228.5 points

Mavericks vs. Rockets money line: Mavericks: -169, Rockets: +143

What you need to know about the Rockets

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Nuggets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Houston strolled past Denver with points to spare, taking the game 105-86. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists. VanVleet is averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 assists in his first season in Houston, while center Alperen Sengun is making a case for an All-Star appearance with 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. However, Houston is the only team that hasn't won on the road this season (0-5), as the team is giving up 16.2 more points per game on the road than at home.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Dallas, but it could have been a whole lot better as it took a 107-88 loss to the Clippers on Saturday. Luka Doncic (30 points) and Kyrie Irving (26) combined for 56 points, but the rest of the team combined for just 32 total points.

Despite that showing, Dallas has been top-tier offensively, leading the NBA with 16.2 made 3-pointers per game while committing the fewest turnovers per night. However, the Mavs rank in the bottom 10 in both defensive rating and points allowed per game. Rookie Dereck Lively II has been one of the few bright spots on that end of the court, averaging 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, but he is questionable with a back contusion.

How to make Mavericks vs. Rockets picks

