Monty Williams finalizes deal to become head coach of the Phoenix Suns
Phoenix has their new head coach after firing Igor Kokoskov following the conclusion of the regular season
The Phoenix Suns have found their man.
Friday afternoon, the Suns officially announced that Monty Williams has come to an agreement with the team to become their next head coach, replacing Igor Kokoskov.
The team had met with the Philadelphia 76ers' assistant head coach once again on Wednesday night in Philadelphia after previously meeting with the former head coach in Toronto last Friday before the Sixers took on the Raptors in Game 1, according to Wojnarowski.
Williams does have some head-coaching experience under his belt from his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. In five seasons with New Orleans, Williams accumulated a 173-221 record, winning at least 45 games in two of those seasons.
The former NBA guard is currently in his first season as an assistant coach on Brett Brown's staff in Philadelphia. Williams certainly wouldn't be the first coach that was poached from the 76ers as Lloyd Pierce was hired by the Atlanta Hawks following the 2017-18 season. In addition, assistant Billy Lange accepted a head-coaching position at Saint Joseph's University earlier this season.
Williams also drew serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers after Luke Walton and the team "parted ways" earlier this month. It was believed to be a two-team race between the Suns and the Lakers when it came to Williams. The Suns also previously interviewed Portland Trail Blazers assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.
