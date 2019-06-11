NBA coaching tracker, rumors: Grizzlies hire Jenkins as next head coach; Lakers move forward with Frank Vogel

With the draft and free agency rapidly approaching, every franchise in the NBA now has a head coach in place.

The Memphis Grizzlies were the final team looking for a new sideline leader, and they found their guy. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach. Jenkins will be replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, who was relieved of his duties after two seasons in April.

The Minnesota Timberwolves stayed in-house to find their new head coach as they decided to promote Ryan Saunders, who served as the team's interim head coach last season after the departure of Tom Thibodeau, to the role full-time.

Despite swirling speculation regarding his job security, Brett Brown will return as the 76ers' head coach for the 2019-20 season, the team's majority owner Josh Harris confirmed at a press conference. Brown signed an extension with the Sixers last summer, and is under contract with the organization through the 2021-22 season. Brown has led the franchise to consecutive 50-win seasons, and Eastern Conference Semifinal appearances.

Elsewhere, John Beilein agreed to a five-year deal to take over as the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach. Beilein has been the head coach at the University of Michigan since 2007 where he had some solid success, as he led with the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances and two Big 10 titles.

The Los Angeles Lakers, after coming close to a deal with Tyronn Lue, finally found their new head coach. Former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to be Los Angeles' new head coach. Vogel met with the Lakers, and obviously made a strong impression on them, as he had an offer just days after his initial interview. In L.A,, Vogel will be tasked with turning the Lakers from a consistent lottery team back into a perennial contender.

Meanwhile, Monty Williams was one of the more sought-after names following the conclusion of the regular season, and the Suns, who coveted Williams, finally made it official by signing him to a five-year deal to become the team's new head coach.

One team still trying to decide on their next head coach is the Memphis Grizzlies. And according to an ESPN report, they may look in a unique direction. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are planning to meet with Sarunas Jasikevicius. The Lithuanian legend is currently coaching in EuroLeague with Zalgiris.

Keep up with all of the coaching moves around the NBA with our updating coaching tracker.