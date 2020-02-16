NBA All-Star Game uniforms: Jordan Brand unveils jerseys that will be worn Sunday night in Chicago
The color of the jerseys represent the eight transit lines in Chicago
NBA All-Star Weekend is moving along with the first two nights in the books. Now, all eyes are trained squarely on the actual All-Stars set to compete in Sunday's game. While there is no telling who will come out on top between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, we at least know that they will be outfitted by Jordan Brand, the uniform supplier for All-Star Weekend.
In a press release last month, the brand showcased eight jerseys that represent the eight transit lines that run throughout the city of Chicago.
The red and blue jerseys will be used for Sunday night's All-Star Game, while the World and USA jerseys were worn during the Rising Stars Game held on Friday night. The green and pink jerseys were showcased during the All-Star Celebrity Game and the brown and yellow are for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.
The only major update since Jordan Brand officially released the uniforms are the numbers that will be on them. In honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, only two uniform numbers will be worn: No. 24 in Kobe's honor and No. 2 in Gianna's. Team LeBron will wear No. 2 while team Giannis will wear No. 24.
The jerseys worn by the players Sunday are available for purchase on NBA.com, but with a minor change. The numbers worn during the players for their usual teams are on the back rather than the numbers that they will wear in the All-Star Game itself.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA alters All-Star Game to honor Kobe
The NBA is adopting a variant of the beloved 'Elam Ending' for the All-Star Game
-
NBA All-Star Game, 2020: Odds, top picks
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released a pick for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game...
-
NBA All-Star Game gambling guide
Here's how you can turn a profit on Sunday night
-
NBA All-Star: 20 reasons to be excited
A lot of Chicago roots will also be on display on Sunday
-
Wade defends dunk contest decision
For the second time, Gordon thinks he was robbed of a dunk contest title
-
How to watch: 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Team Giannis will be looking for revenge after Team LeBron walked away with a win last year
-
LIVE updates: 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Team Giannis is looking for revenge after Team LeBron walked away with a win last year
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...