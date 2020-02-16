NBA All-Star Game uniforms: Jordan Brand unveils jerseys that will be worn Sunday night in Chicago

NBA All-Star Weekend is moving along with the first two nights in the books. Now, all eyes are trained squarely on the actual All-Stars set to compete in Sunday's game. While there is no telling who will come out on top between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, we at least know that they will be outfitted by Jordan Brand, the uniform supplier for All-Star Weekend.

In a press release last month, the brand showcased eight jerseys that represent the eight transit lines that run throughout the city of Chicago.

The red and blue jerseys will be used for Sunday night's All-Star Game, while the World and USA jerseys were worn during the Rising Stars Game held on Friday night. The green and pink jerseys were showcased during the All-Star Celebrity Game and the brown and yellow are for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.

The only major update since Jordan Brand officially released the uniforms are the numbers that will be on them. In honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, only two uniform numbers will be worn: No. 24 in Kobe's honor and No. 2 in Gianna's. Team LeBron will wear No. 2 while team Giannis will wear No. 24.

The jerseys worn by the players Sunday are available for purchase on NBA.com, but with a minor change. The numbers worn during the players for their usual teams are on the back rather than the numbers that they will wear in the All-Star Game itself.