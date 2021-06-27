Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals will take place on Sunday between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and NBA DFS players are scouring the individual matchups looking for value with big money on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Atlanta's Trae Young went off for 48 points in the series opener, but mustered only 15 points and matched his career high with nine turnovers in Game 2.

Will Young and the Hawks bounce back in Game 3 at home to take a 2-1 lead, or will Jrue Holiday and the Bucks get it done on the road? Understanding the matchups is the best way to ensure that your NBA DFS lineups are successful and a single-game NBA DFS player pool is always tough to navigate. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Hawks, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Saturday, McClure included Suns guard Chris Paul as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Paul went off for 18 points, four rebounds and seven assists in an 84-80 Game 4 victory, returning over 33 points on DraftKings and over 32 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, June 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.9 points, pulling down 13.2 rebounds and dishing 5.5 assists during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Antetokounmpo went off for 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Friday's Game 2 victory against the Hawks.

The two-time NBA MVP predictably shined in the regular season, dropping 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Antetokounmpo is delivering for NBA DFS owners, too, dropping over 60 points per game in his last five outings on DraftKings. Antetokounmpo went for 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.7 points on the road in 2020-21, and McClure sees that trend continuing at Phillips Arena on Sunday evening.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hawks guard Kevin Huerter. The 22-year-old Huerter delivered 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game at home this season. Huerter posted eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a block in Friday's Game 2 loss to the Bucks.

Part of Huerter's value Sunday lies in the availability of teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), who is questionable for Game 3. Huerter is enjoying his first taste of playoff basketball, delivering 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 postseason games so far. Whether Bogdanovic is unable to play or is just limited due to his injury, McClure figures Huerter will be relied on more by the Hawks on Sunday.

