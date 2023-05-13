After eight straight multi-game NBA DFS slates, there will be a standalone game on Sunday afternoon when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. There are a limited number of options in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. However, there is still plenty of star power in the form of Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and others. Tatum overcame a slow start to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 6.

Embiid is looking to bounce back after finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds across 41 minutes in the Game 6 loss.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Brunson finished with 41 points, four rebounds and three assists to return 51.5 points on DraftKings and 47.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 14

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Tatum. He got off to a terrible start early in Game 6, scoring just three points through the first three quarters. However, he caught fire down the stretch, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to lift Boston to a victory to keep its season alive.

Tatum finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in a gritty performance, giving him confidence heading into a deciding game. He has been outstanding in the playoffs, averaging a double-double with 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The 25-year-old had 36 points and 10 rebounds at home in Game 5.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Tatum with Celtics point guard Marcus Smart. While Tatum was struggling to find his form for three quarters in Game 5, Smart was able to keep Boston afloat. He had a team-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes, matching his second-best scoring output of the postseason.

Smart has been a consistent third scoring option for the Celtics in the playoffs, averaging 16.6 points per game. He only averaged 11.5 points in the regular season, which has made him an undervalued option this postseason.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 14

