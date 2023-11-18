Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (knee) has missed the last two games, and he could be out again during Saturday's NBA schedule. The Warriors suffered their fifth straight loss on Friday, as the Thunder cruised to a 128-109 win in the first game of a back-to-back between the Western Conference foes. Oklahoma City's Isaiah Joe scored 23 points and shot 7 of 7 from 3-point range off the bench, making him a valuable addition to NBA DFS lineups. He became the first player to shoot 7 of 7 or better from beyond the arc since Robert Covington last March.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Spurs center Zach Collins as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Collins had 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, returning 53.5 points on DraftKings and 54.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 18

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who is listed at $8,900 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Memphis has one of the most depleted rosters in the league, currently playing without Ja Morant (suspension), Marcus Smart (foot), Xavier Tillman (knee) and Steven Adams (knee), among others. This has put increased pressure on Bane to shoulder the scoring load, and he has been exceptional in that role thus far.

He is averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, scoring at least 30 points on five occasions. Bane has not played since Tuesday, giving him much-needed time to rest before this game. He has a favorable matchup against San Antonio, which ranks dead-last in the NBA in points allowed per game (111.4).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($9,200 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel). Adebayo leads Miami with 22.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, with his double-double average adding value to NBA DFS lineups in multiple categories. He has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, posting a double-double five times during that stretch.

The 26-year-old finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over the Nets on Thursday, maintaining his momentum as one of the league's best big men this month. He has played at least 30 minutes in every game this season, so volume is not a concern for Miami's center. Saturday's matchup is not a concern either, as he is facing a Chicago team that has lost seven of its nine games this month. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 18

