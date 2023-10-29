The 2023-24 NBA season continues with six games on Sunday and NBA daily Fantasy players are trying to dial in their NBA DFS strategies early. The looming in-season NBA tournament and the threat of fines for resting players have led to some stars playing restricted minutes to begin the season. The Lakers, for example, have capped LeBron James' minutes in his 21st season and it appears that he'll generally play 28-30 minutes per night to save his body for the postseason.

However, James and the Lakers made an exception in a big matchup against the Suns on Thursday, so might he be worth consideration for your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday against the Kings? Sunday's NBA DFS player pool features plenty of star power, including James, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mobley had 33 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, returning 62 points on DraftKings and 61.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, October 29

For Sunday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets guard Jalen Green, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Green is now in his third season and averaged 22.1 points per game last year to lead the Rockets in scoring.

He shot 41.6% from the floor and 33.8% from the 3-point line, so he's still somewhat streaky but his shot volume makes him a player with significant upside. Even with the additions of veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, Green is a cornerstone at 21 and you should have some level of exposure to him on Sunday night against Golden State.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid ($10,700 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA MVP led the league in scoring (33.1 points per game) and also averaged 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

He's coming off a performance where he put up over 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings on Saturday night against the Raptors. Now he'll take on a Trail Blazers squad that is off to a 0-2 start after completing overhauling their roster this offseason. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, October 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

