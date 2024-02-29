Just when you think there's not much more LeBron James can do to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats, he leads the Lakers to their largest fourth-quarter comeback since the future Hall of Famer was in high school. James scored 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers erased a 19-point deficit entering the period, which grew to 21 points early in the fourth quarter, in a 116-112 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday. James outscored the Clippers by himself in the final period, but can daily Fantasy basketball players expect a huge encore performance from James as an NBA DFS pick on Thursday?

The Lakers play the Wizards, who allow the most points in the league (124.2 points per game). With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, you should keep an eye on the injury report when forming NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel in case the Lakers rest James. Lakers options should be an extremely popular part of the NBA DFS player pool when forming an NBA DFS strategy with or without James against the Wizards. Which players should you include in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Wizards forward/center Kyle Kuzma as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Kuzma had 27 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block, returning 46 points on DraftKings and 41.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 29

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets forward Mikal Bridges, who is listed at $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Bridges is coming off an awful shooting night, going 2 of 13 from the field, including 0 of 7 from beyond the arc, with four points against the Magic on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is in a scoring and shooting slump, averaging 10 points on 29.5% shooting over his last three contests. But those matchups all came against teams with top 10 scoring defenses whereas the Nets play the Hawks on Thursday, and Atlanta is allowing 122.8 points, the second-most in the NBA.

Bridges' struggles have dropped his NBA DFS price on Thursday to a point where he could emerge as one the best values in the NBA DFS player pool. He is averaging 21.1 ppg this season and has scored at least 42 points in two of his last three games against Atlanta. Bridges is averaging 39.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his last three games against Atlanta, and McClure sees this as a huge get-right game for Bridges to reverse his poor shooting of late at a reduced price.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). VanVleet is coming off a rough 2 of 11 shooting performance on Tuesday, but he had back-to-back games of at least 20 points before that. The 30-year-old is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 assists this season.

Like Bridges, VanVleet also has recent success against his Thursday opponent. The Rockets play the Suns, who VanVleet scored 23 points against on Friday. He is averaging 19 points and 6.7 assists over his last three games against the Suns and is another candidate for a nice bounceback performance at a reduced price for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.