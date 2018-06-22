NBA Draft 2018: Michael Porter Jr. reportedly could be shelved part or all of rookie season
Porter sat out nearly all of his freshman season at Missouri due to back surgery
Michael Porter Jr. is going to the Denver Nuggets, but he might not suit up in the Mile High City next season. This time last year, Porter was one of the top prospects in the nation, and many expected he could have been the No. 1 overall pick this year. But he suffered a back injury just as his freshman season at Missouri was getting underway, which required surgery. This resulted in Porter playing in just three games for the team, and dropping all the way to Denver at No. 14 in Thursday night's draft.
Some teams were clearly scared off by Porter's medical problems, but eventually his potential was too much to pass up, and Denver made the leap. But according to a report from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Porter getting picked doesn't necessarily mean he'll be on the court next season.
Going into the draft, some teams were reportedly very cautious about Porter Jr.'s potential for injury, and said they might hold him out for the entire season.
This is pretty interesting, and shows just how worried some teams were about Porter Jr.'s durability moving forward. He was cleared to play in the final three games of Missouri's season, and the NBA season doesn't begin for four more months. Yet teams were talking about having Porter sit out the entire campaign. We'll see what Denver decides to do with its newest rookie.
Regardless of what happens with Porter -- not just in the draft, but in his rookie season as well -- it's going to be fascinating to follow.
