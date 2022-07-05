Though it's not the offseason news we're waiting on with the Brooklyn Nets, the team is still making moves while potential trades for franchise stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could develop. Brooklyn is signing forward TJ Warren to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

We haven't seen Warren play since December 2020, as he's been dealing with a left foot injury that forced him to miss all but four games of the 2020-21 season, and the entirety of the 2021-22 season. It's unclear where he's at in his recovery journey, but we do know that when he's fully healthy he can be an explosive scorer.

The last time we saw Warren fully healthy, he was averaging 19.8 points during the 2019-20 season with the Indiana Pacers. That was during the COVID-19 stalled season, and when the league returned in the Orlando bubble, Warren's production only increased. Over the eight regular season games he played in the Orlando bubble, Warren averaged 31.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists, while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from deep.

In the first round of the playoffs that year, though the Pacers were outmatched against a Miami Heat team that would go on to make the NBA Finals, Warren tried his best to carry that injury-riddled team, but fell short.

Though that was two seasons ago, if he's still able to tap into that relentless scorer we saw him become in Indiana, then this could be a bargain deal for a Nets team that has an uncertain future at the moment. There doesn't appear to be any headway made yet in potential trades for Durant and Irving, so it's difficult to see how Warren fits in with Brooklyn's plans for next season.

The Nets have said they want to remain competitive next season with whatever returns they get from the KD deal, and adding Warren aligns with that plan. But we'll have to wait and see how the rest of Brooklyn's roster looks ahead of next season to see how big of a role Warren will have on his new team.