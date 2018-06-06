NBA free agency rumors: LeBron James and Paul George will reportedly discuss teaming up on the Lakers

There will be endless banter about where free-agent-to-be LeBron James decides to sign if he chooses to leave Cleveland. But one destination, the Los Angeles Lakers, has been the most discussed landing spot for the superstar for quite some time now.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James could have help on the way if he does indeed opt for L.A. In an NBA Draft special that aired Tuesday on ESPN, Wojnarowski said the James and Paul George will take part in a discussion this summer about the potential of teaming up in the City of Angels.

"That's gonna be a conversation or conversations [George and James] are gonna have once we get toward July," Wojnarowski said.

George was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. Though he was traded by the Pacers only after telling them he had no intentions of re-signing in the summer of 2018, he has maintained, at least publicly, that that isn't the case for the Thunder as they aim to retain him.

Wojnarowski noted that sentiment is genuine, as the team has made a pointed effort to convince him to stay on board past this season.

"Oklahoma City's done a great job of selling him on a future there, and he liked playing with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams and Billy Donovan," Wojnarowski said. "They have a real opportunity to keep him, but the Lakers are home. He grew up in L.A., and when he left Indiana his plan was that he would be in L.A. in a year. So you have to credit Oklahoma City for really turning his head on that."

George has one year remaining on his contract but is expected to opt out and become a free agent this summer, the same situation LeBron finds himself in as the NBA Finals -- and potentially his time in Cleveland -- nears an end.