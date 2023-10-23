LeBron James began his career as the youngest player in the NBA when he made his debut, and he is now the league's oldest player entering the 2023-24 NBA season. The 19-time All-Star is on track to score 40,000 regular-season points at some point this year, but his bigger goal is to make a deep postseason run with a revamped roster. Los Angeles inked a three-year extension with Anthony Davis, and they added several veterans in the offseason as well. The Lakers are 11-1 in the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds, sitting well behind the top tier of 2023-24 NBA contenders.

Boston is the slight +380 favorite in the 2023 NBA futures odds to win it all, followed closely by Milwaukee at +400. The defending champion Nuggets (+420) are next on the NBA odds board with the Suns following at +600. Which teams should you include in your 2023-24 NBA bets? Before making any basketball picks or 2023-24 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from SportsLine basketball expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, he has returned $3,215 for $100 bettors on his NBA picks. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has has revealed his top 2023-24 NBA futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2024 NBA futures bets

Some of Severance's top 2023-24 NBA futures advice: He says to stay away from the Phoenix Suns (+600) as a title contender. Phoenix added star guard Bradley Beal to a roster that already includes superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, they sacrificed nearly their entire roster to make that happen, leaving them without much depth behind their star trio.

Depth is a critical element of winning an NBA title, especially when all three players have an injury history. Beal has only played in 55% of games over the last two seasons, while Durant is only slightly better at 58% since returning from his Achilles injury. Phoenix needs all three players to stay healthy to have a realistic shot at winning the title, making the Suns a poor value at short odds. See Severance's best NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

How to place 2023 NBA futures bets

Severance has revealed five picks, including a pair of longshot plays that return at least +3000. You can see all of Severance's top 2023 NBA futures picks here.

Which 2023 NBA futures odds should you target, and which longshot plays could lead to a massive June payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NBA futures bets, all from the expert who is up more than 32 units on his NBA picks the past two seasons, and find out.

2023-24 NBA championship odds

See picks at SportsLine

Celtics +380

Bucks +400

Nuggets +420

Suns +600

Warriors +850

Lakers +1100

76ers +2500

Mavericks +2500

Clippers +2500

Heat +2800

Cavaliers +3000

Grizzlies +3000

Kings +4000

Knicks +5000

Pelicans +5000

Timberwolves +6000

Thunder +7500

Hawks +8000

Raptors +12500

Bulls +15000

Nets +15000

Spurs +20000

Pacers +20000

Jazz +30000

Rockets +30000

Magic +30000

Pistons +50000

Hornets +50000

Wizards +50000

Blazers +50000

2023-24 NBA win totals

See picks at SportsLine

Celtics 54.5

Bucks 53.5

Nuggets 52.5

Suns 52.5

Cavaliers 50.5

76ers 47.5

Warriors 47.5

Lakers 46.5

Clippers 45.5

Grizzlies 45.5

Knicks 45.5

Heat 44.5

Kings 44.5

Timberwolves 44.5

Pelicans 44.5

Thunder 44.5

Mavericks 43.5

Hawks 41.5

Pacers 38.5

Nets 37.5

Bulls 37.5

Magic 37.5

Raptors 36.5

Jazz 35.5

Hornets 31.5

Rockets 31.5

Spurs 28.5

Pistons 27.5

Blazers 27.5

Wizards 23.5