When Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, it shut down not only the NBA but the G League as well. It's remained that way ever since. The remainder of the 2019-20 G League season was canceled, and the start of the 2020-21 season had been delayed indefinitely. But now, after more than nine months on the sidelines, the G League has a plan in place to resume play.

The 2020-21 G League season will begin in February and will take place at Disney World inside the same bubble environment that the NBA used this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Teams are expected to play 12-15 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs.

Here's a look at the tentative timeline for the new G League season:

Jan. 11: 2021 G League Draft

Jan. 19: Players report to their home markets for physicals and pre-season process

Jan. 26: Teams arrive at the bubble in Orlando

Feb. 8: Opening night

March 5-9: Playoffs

Not every team will be participating, however, due in large part to the fact that it will cost franchises $400,000-$500,000 to send their G League squad to the bubble. As such, 11 franchises have decided against sending a team to the bubble and will be opting out of the 2020-21 season. Here's a look at the teams that will and won't be playing:

Playing

Not playing

Obviously, it's expensive, prohibitively so for some franchises apparently, but this is a smart move by the league. The bubble environment at Disney already exists, and we saw this summer that it works. It's not a long-term solution, but for a few months, it's a viable way to keep everyone safe and play basketball -- something G League players haven't been able to do for going on a year.