As the NBA approaches the conclusion of the 2021 postseason, the health of the teams remaining in the field has thus far been the biggest story of the postseason. The flurry of injuries in these playoffs continues a trend that began in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.

Regardless of why, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues this season, and many of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34 Hyperextended knee -- Doubtful for Game 6 PPG 28.1 RPG 11 BPG 1.2 View Profile

Antetokounmpo left Game 4 in the third quarter with what the team listed as a hyperextended knee, but avoided serious damage. He missed Game 5 as a result of the injury, and the Bucks are listing him as doubtful for Game 6. His status going forward beyond that is not known at this point. The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process.

Trae Young ATL • PG • 11 Bone bruise in foot -- Questionable for Game 6 PPG 25.3 APG 9.4 SPG .84 3P/G 2.159 View Profile

Young sat out Games 4 and 5 against the Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot after suffering the injury in the Hawks' 113-102 Game 3 loss. The Hawks are listing him as questionable for Game 6. Young suffered the injury late in the third quarter. He was along the sideline and tried to throw a pass that was deflected by Jrue Holiday. As he turned to try and run back on defense, Young stepped on the referee's foot. He sprained his ankle in the process and stayed down until play was stopped.

De'Andre Hunter ATL • SF • 12 Torn meniscus in knee -- Out for season PPG 15 APG 1.9 SPG .83 3P/G 1.348 View Profile

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Hunter won't be playing in another game for them this season. Hunter experienced some swelling in his knee prior to the start of the series against the Sixers, and an MRI revealed a small tear of his lateral meniscus. Hunter is expected to undergo surgery this weekend, the Hawks announced. Hunter missed 46 games during the regular season with right knee soreness, and he had two separate non-surgical procedures to deal with the issue. This is the same knee that he just tore his meniscus in, indicating that it's been an issue for him all season long. Hopefully he's able to address the issue now and be ready to go for the start of next season.

Donte DiVincenzo MIL • SG • 0 Tendon injury in left foot -- Out for season PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.09 3P/G 1.985 View Profile

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round of the postseason after sweeping the Miami Heat, but lost shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in the process to a tendon injury in his left foot which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. It could prove to be a huge blow for the Bucks as they continue on through the playoffs, as they don't have a ton of depth this season.