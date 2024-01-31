Wednesday's 10-game NBA slate will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Quite a few teams have high-profile players on the mend and more than one team's depth appears exceedingly thin ahead of the action. Nevertheless, there are plenty of stud, mid-tier, and value options worth rostering.

Are you looking for strong returns? Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel:

Edwards is set to face the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth time this season on Wednesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves wing had an off night in his first meeting with the Mavericks but proceeded to average 40.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals over his next two run-ins with them. Dallas is depleted with no Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, so Edwards has a real opportunity to pad his stats. A blowout seems more likely to limit his ceiling than a poor shoot night here.

Vucevic has been on the quiet side lately but could explode in the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The big man comfortably posted 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in his last start against the Hornets, who will be without Mark Williams for the foreseeable future. Nick Richards headlines Charlotte's questionable center rotation, so fantasy managers should expect a strong double-double at the very least.

Hardy didn't start against the Orlando Magic but rattled off 20 points and seven assists off the pine. Now he could draw his second spot start in three games with Dante Exum listed as doubtful while Irving and Doncic are out on Wednesday. The Mavericks-Timberwolves game will likely be highly targeted, but Hardy could return the most value of the players involved. While his starter averages are 11.2 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds he could be his team's only available floor general.