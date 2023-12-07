The NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals will begin Thursday night in Las Vegas with a spot in the title game on the line as the Indiana Pacers meet the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers unexpectedly knocked off the Celtics and will face the Bucks in the first half of a two-game slate. Lakers vs. Pelicans follows. Are you looking to find the best betting options ahead of the action? We've got you covered with a trio of plus-money props for Pacers vs. Bucks.

Khris Middleton over 1.5 3-pointers (+104)

Middleton has now logged at least 25 minutes in three straight games and he made a pair of triples in each of his last two outings. He's made multiple 3s in three of the four games he's played at least 25 minutes in this season and sank two of his six attempts from beyond the arc against the Pacers earlier this year. It's clear that the Bucks are ramping up his workload, so he should get plenty of chances against the league's second-worst scoring defense.

Tyrese Haliburton over 4.5 rebounds (+108)

Haliburton snared 10 boards to knock the Boston Celtics out of the In-Season Tournament earlier this week and will now face a team he's had plenty of rebounding success against. Milwaukee's frontcourt hasn't changed in recent years and Haliburton has gone over four rebounds four times in five career matchups with the Bucks. The Pacers are going all out and their do-it-all point guard will have his fingerprints all over this contest.

Myles Turner over 0.5 first-quarter assists (+190)

This is my favorite prop for this game and it's easy to see the appeal of the odds here. Turner notched a season-high two first-quarter assists against the Bucks earlier this season. The big man is scoring the basketball well this year, but Milwaukee's prolific rim protection will surely make him pass out from the block at least a couple of times in the first frame. Six Pacers are shooting at least 45% from deep on 4.5 attempts per game in December. One kick out could be enough to help you cash here.