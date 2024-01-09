Tuesday's NBA slate will feature five games, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Several key players have suffered injuries since the weekend, so fantasy managers should be on the lookout for who'll increase value in the coming weeks.

Are you looking to sort through all the options on DraftKings and FanDuel? We've got you covered. Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on both sites:

Randle has been on an absolute tear since the New York Knicks sent RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that brought OG Anunoby to the Big Apple. The big man is averaging 30.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in January. Randle took at least 23 shots in three of those contests and should look to take advantage of his physicality in a head-to-head matchup with Portland's Jerami Grant. Fantasy managers should be salivating over Randle's bump in shot volume.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Ja Morant to a season-ending shoulder injury, so Smart is set to serve as the full-time starting point guard. The former Boston Celtics floor general didn't have spectacular numbers before Morant returned from suspension but has tallied 27.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds over his previous two outings. He also erupted for 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the team's previous matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, whom the Grizzlies play tonight. Derrick Rose is dealing with a thigh injury that should help Smart see a very healthy workload.

Boucher's productivity for the Toronto Raptors is up and he could be in for another boost while Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Boucher has totaled 31 points and 18 rebounds off the bench in his previous two outings and could move into the starting lineup for the Raptors' Tuesday meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers. He'll have a tough matchup against Anthony Davis, but Toronto's options are limited. Boucher and Jontay Porter will likely split most of the backup center minutes if the Raptors don't just opt to go small.