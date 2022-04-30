The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.

Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton in the second round against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Devin Booker missed three games in the first round due to a hamstring strain, but he returned to close out the series and should be good to go for the second round. Also, 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and a mild concussion.

As the playoffs continue, here's a look at the most significant injuries around the league, and when these players might be back on the court. To see more injury updates around the league, click here.

