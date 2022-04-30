The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.
Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton in the second round against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Devin Booker missed three games in the first round due to a hamstring strain, but he returned to close out the series and should be good to go for the second round. Also, 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and a mild concussion.
As the playoffs continue, here's a look at the most significant injuries around the league, and when these players might be back on the court. To see more injury updates around the league, click here.
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|INJURY: Orbital fracture, concussion | STATUS: Out indefinitely
Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in the team's 132-97 series-clinching Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, according to Shams Charania. Embiid was already playing through a thumb injury that reportedly will require surgery this offseason, but it looks like he will be forced to the sidelines with his latest injury.
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
|INJURY: MCL sprain STATUS: Out indefinitely
Middleton has a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is not expected to return at any point during their second-round series against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic. Middleton could reportedly miss the conference finals, too, should the defending-champion Bucks get past the Celtics without him. Middleton suffered the injury during Game 2 of Milwaukee's first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.
James Wiseman Golden State Warriors C
|INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for rest of season
Wiseman was progressing towards a return to action for Golden State, but after suffering a setback he is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.