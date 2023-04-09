Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering the final day of the regular season on Sunday, including a look at all the seeding scenarios.
** All Eastern Conference postseason seeds are set.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Relevant Sunday Schedule
- Pelicans at Timberwolves, 3:30 ET
- Jazz at Lakers, 3:30 ET
- Clippers at Suns, 3:30 ET
- Warriors at Blazers, 3:30 ET
Seeding Scenarios
Updated Western Conference Playoff and Play-In scenarios through today's games.— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023
1. Denver Nuggets (52-29)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 1 seed
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
2. Memphis Grizzlies (51-30)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 2 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner
3. Sacramento Kings (48-33)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 3 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors
4. Phoenix Suns (45-36)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 4 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers
5. Los Angeles Clippers (43-38)
- Can finish 5-7
- Remaining schedule: at Suns
- Current first-round matchup: at Suns
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched
6. Golden State Warriors (43-38)
- Can finish 5-8
- Remaining schedule: at Blazers
- Current first-round matchup: at Kings
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via conference win percentage
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)
- Can finish 6-8
- Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched
8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)
- Can finish 5-9
- Remaining schedule: at Timberwolves
- Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched
9. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40)
- Can finish 7-9
- Remaining schedule: vs. Pelicans
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched
10. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 🔒Locked in as No. 10 seed
- Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)