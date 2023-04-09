Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering the final day of the regular season on Sunday, including a look at all the seeding scenarios.

** All Eastern Conference postseason seeds are set.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Relevant Sunday Schedule



Pelicans at Timberwolves, 3:30 ET

Jazz at Lakers, 3:30 ET

Clippers at Suns, 3:30 ET

Warriors at Blazers, 3:30 ET

Seeding Scenarios

🔒Locked in as No. 1 seed

Current first-round matchup: TBD



🔒Locked in as No. 2 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner

🔒Locked in as No. 3 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

🔒Locked in as No. 4 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

5. Los Angeles Clippers (43-38)

Can finish 5-7

Remaining schedule: at Suns

Current first-round matchup: at Suns

Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via division win percentage

Clippers lead via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

6. Golden State Warriors (43-38)

Can finish 5-8

Remaining schedule: at Blazers

at Blazers Current first-round matchup: at Kings

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via division win percentage

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via conference win percentage

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)



Can finish 6-8

Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz

vs. Jazz Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched



Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched

8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)



Can finish 5-9

Remaining schedule: at Timberwolves

at Timberwolves Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)



Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via conference win percentage

Warriors lead via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40)



Can finish 7-9



Remaining schedule: vs. Pelicans

vs. Pelicans Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched