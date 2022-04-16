giannis-usatsi.png
USATSI

It's hard to remember an NBA playoff landscape as wide-open as this one, which means making predictions is even more difficult than usual. The 64-win Phoenix Suns are the favorite to come out of the Western Conference, but there are several teams like the blue-blood Golden State Warriors and upstart Memphis Grizzlies ready to ruin their journey.

For the first time in years, the Eastern Conference has multiple teams that appear to be capable of winning a title, from the top-seeded Miami Heat to the second-half juggernaut Boston Celtics to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. And then there's the Brooklyn Nets, once the favorite to win the title, with one of the most proficient offensive duos in the NBA in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks were a sneaky pick to make the NBA Finals, but now they might not even make it out of the first round thanks to a calf injury to Luka Doncic that will keep him out for at least Game 1 of their opening series against the Utah Jazz.

Despite the uncertainty, our CBS Sports NBA experts have predicted every series of the playoffs, including the eventual champion. Be sure to take your screenshots now so you can have the ammunition to either praise us or ridicule us in a couple of months.

First-round picks


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
PHO-NO
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
MEM-MIN
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
Timberwolves
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
GSW-DEN
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
DAL-UTA
Jazz
Mavericks
Mavericks
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Mavericks
MIA-ATL
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
BOS-BKN
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
MIL-CHI
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
PHI-TOR
Raptors
Raptors
Raptors
Raptors
76ers
76ers
Raptors
Raptors

Second-round picks


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
East semi winner
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Heat
Raptors
Heat
East semi winner
Bucks
Bucks
Celtics
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
West semi winner
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
West semi winner
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors
Warriors

Conference finals and champion


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
East Finals winner
Bucks
Bucks
Celtics
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
West Finals winner
Warriors
Suns
Warriors
Warriors
Suns
Suns
Suns
Suns
NBA champion
Bucks
Suns
Celtics
Bucks
Bucks
Suns
Suns
Suns