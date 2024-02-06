1 Clippers The Clippers continued their dominant ways, winning four games this week to make it nine of their last 10 and a ridiculous 17 of their last 20. Kawhi Leonard is making a sneaky MVP push now that Joel Embiid is out of the running, putting up 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists this week on unfathomable 60/58/100 shooting splits. James Harden, Paul George, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey all averaged double-figures for the week. The Clippers train is unstoppable right now. 1 34-15

2 Cavaliers The Cavs were already winning without their full complement of stars, and now that they're back, they're ... still winning. Four more victories make it six in a row overall, with Donovan Mitchell averaging 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the week on 56/43/86 splits. Evan Mobley averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the three games he played. 4 32-16

3 Thunder OKC beat the Nuggets to start the week (albeit without Nikola Jokic), then took down the Hornets and narrowly escaped with a double-overtime win over the Raptors on Sunday. The defense was stout, allowing just 109 points per 100 possessions in the three games. They're tied for first place in the West. 5 35-15

4 Nuggets The Nuggets lost a close game to the Thunder without Nikola Jokic, then beat the Blazers twice with the big man back on the court. Jokic averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the two wins, while Aaron Gordon put up 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game for the week. -- 35-16

5 Celtics The Celtics won two games this week, but everyone will focus on the home loss to the Lakers without LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- not a great look. Jayson Tatum averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the week on 52/48/89 shooting splits, while Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in just under 30 minutes per game. 2 38-12

6 Timberwolves The Wolves easily beat the Mavericks and Rockets, but suffered a home loss to the Magic in between. The defense was stifling, as usual, while Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert each averaged over 18 points per game to lead the offense. 1 35-15

7 Knicks Well, it had to end some time. After beating the Jazz and Pacers to extend their winning streak to nine games, the Knicks couldn't muster enough fourth-quarter offense in Saturday's loss to the Lakers. The Knicks are still playing extremely well, with Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart admirably making up for the absences of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. 6 32-18

8 Pelicans Three wins this week for the Pelicans, as they took down the Rockets, Spurs and Raptors. Brandon Ingram averaged 28 points for the week, including 41 in the win over Toronto, while CJ McCollum put up 20 points per game on 44% 3-point shooting. 6 29-21

9 Kings The Kings went 2-2 this week, beating the Pacers and Bulls with losses to the Heat and Cavs. De'Aaron Fox led the team with 25 points per game for the week, while Domantas Sabonis averaged 18 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists on 62% shooting. -- 29-20

10 Suns The Suns beat the Nets and Wizards this week, with a rough loss to the Hawks in between. Phoenix took advantage of some weak defenses, putting up 129 points per 100 possessions over the three games. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic each averaged at least 20 points for the week. 1 29-21

11 Lakers If you're looking for a potential turning point in the Lakers' season, you might point to Thursday's win in Boston without LeBron James or Anthony Davis. They followed that up with victories over the Knicks and Hornets with their stars back in the fold to bring the winning streak to three games. Austin Reaves went off for 32 points against the Celtics, averaging 23 points and seven assists for the week on 45% 3-point shooting. 4 27-25

12 Magic Good week for the Magic, who took care of the Spurs and Pistons with a big road win over the Timberwolves in between. The defense was on point, allowing 102 points per 100 possessions, while the offense was led by 26 points per game from Franz Wagner and 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds from All-Star Paolo Banchero. 4 27-23

13 Bucks Doc Rivers' reign hasn't gotten off to a great start, with the Bucks losing in Damian Lillard's return to Portland then watching a 19-point lead disappear in an ugly fourth quarter in Sunday's loss to the Jazz. They did manage to pick up a win over an undermanned Mavs team in between. Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the offense, putting up 36 points and nine assists per game on 70%(!) from the field. 6 33-17

14 76ers The 76ers' week was bookended by terrible Joel Embiid news, first with the injury he suffered in a loss to the Warriors, then the news that he will undergo a knee procedure and is expected to miss extended time. Tyrese Maxey did all he could to carry the offense, scoring 51 points in a win over the Jazz, but the defense just isn't the same without the big man in the middle. Philly allowed 126 points per 100 possessions for the week. 2 30-19

15 Mavericks The Mavericks lost to the Wolves and Bucks to start the week, then took down the 76ers on Monday in Kyrie Irving's return to the lineup. The super-skilled guard didn't miss a beat, putting up 23 points and eight assists in 35 minutes. Luka Doncic averaged 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the two games he played -- ho-hum numbers for the All-Star starter. 2 27-23

16 Heat The Heat snapped their ugly losing streak with wins over the Kings and Wizards to start the week, but lost to the Clippers on Sunday. Jimmy Butler was dominant offensively, putting up 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game on 58/56/75 shooting splits. Terry Rozier is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings, averaging 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the week while shooting just 26% from the field. 4 26-24

17 Pacers Rough week for the Pacers, who lost to the Celtics, Knicks and Kings before beating the Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton is still easing his way back into game shape, averaging 15 points and five assists in just over 20 minutes per game this week. Pascal Siakam has required no adjustment period, averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 54% shooting in the four games. 7 28-23

18 Hawks The Hawks have been playing better of late, beating the Lakers, Suns and Warriors this week with a competitive loss to the Clippers on Monday. Atlanta isn't going to be confused for a competent defense any time soon, but when the offense is clicking like this the Hawks can win on any night. Perhaps perturbed by not making the All-Star team, Trae Young averaged 30 points and 12 assists this week on red-hot 57/61/87 shooting splits. 4 22-28

19 Warriors The Warriors went 3-1 this week despite a rash of injuries, and the only game they lost was the one that Steph Curry put up 60 freaking points. Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga have been vital to the team's energy, especially while Klay Thompson flounders in a slump and hasn't closed the last two wins. 2 22-25

20 Jazz The Jazz lost to the Knicks and 76ers to start the week, then erased a 19-point deficit to beat the Bucks on Sunday thanks to a monster game from the reserves. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each averaged 21 points for the week to lead the offense. 3 25-26

21 Rockets The Rockets struggled to score in losses to the Pelicans and Wolves this week, but also dropped 135 points in a win over the Raptors. Not sure we expected to say this in 2023-24, but rookie Cam Whitmore led the team in scoring this week with nearly 19 points per game. Fellow rookie Amen Thompson put up 12 points and seven rebounds per game on 58% shooting. 3 23-26

22 Bulls The Bulls went 1-2 in a week where they also found out Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season due to foot surgery. Coby White, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic all averaged at least 20 points for the week, while Ayo Dosunmu put up 18 points and four assists per game on 47% 3-point shooting. 3 23-27

23 Nets Brooklyn lost to the Suns and Warriors this week, with a road win over the rudderless 76ers in between. Cam Thomas went on one of his trademark scoring/shooting binges, putting up 28 points on 22 field goal attempts per game this week, including a 40-burger in the win over Philly. -- 20-29

24 Trail Blazers The Blazers picked up an emotional victory in Damian Lillard's return to Portland to start the week, then dropped consecutive games in Denver. Lillard's former understudy Anfernee Simons led the team with 26 points per game for the week, while rookie Scoot Henderson scored 30 points and made a career-high 11 free throws in Friday's loss to the defending champs. 1 15-35

25 Raptors The Raptors started off the week with a win over the Bulls, but then suffered consecutive losses to the Rockets, Thunder and Pelicans. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl have all returned to the lineup in some capacity, which could mean an upswing in wins. 4 17-33

26 Spurs The Spurs couldn't keep up their winning ways, dropping games to the Magic, Pelicans and Cavs this week. Victor Wembanyama continued his Rookie of the Year push with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks per game, while Devin Vassell caught fire, averaging 25 points for the week on 42% 3-point shooting. 1 10-40

27 Grizzlies The Grizzlies are dropping like flies, throwing players you've probably never heard of into starting roles due to rampant injuries. They lost all three games this week, as generating offense was the major issue. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed Sunday's blowout loss to the Celtics, but averaged 26 points, five rebounds and four assists in the other two games. 3 18-32

28 Hornets Things have gone from bad to worse for the Hornets, who lost all four games this week. On the bright side, rookie Brandon Miller is getting the most of his extra opportunity, averaging 29 points and two steals for the week on 44% 3-point shooting. 2 10-39

29 Wizards The Wizards lost to the Clippers, Heat and Suns this week with a net rating of minus-18 over the three games -- that's not good. On a positive note, Corey Kispert averaged 19 points on 52% field goal shooting. 3 9-40