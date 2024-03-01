The Pacers and Pelicans will meet again on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, two days after Indiana defeated New Orleans 123-114. Brandon Ingram (30 points), Zion Williamson (23) and CJ McCollum (23) all had nice games in the defeat, but Tyrese Haliburton controlled the flow of the game with 17 points and 13 assists. His NBA player prop total for assists on Friday is 10.5, despite his impressive showing on Wednesday and the fact that he leads the league with 11.6 dimes. Can NBA prop bettors expect an encore performance tonight, making the Over the appealing side to back?

The two-time All-Star has gone Over 10.5 assists in six of his last eight games, and he's averaging 12.4 assists on the season in road games -- with tonight's taking place in New Orleans -- compared to 11.0 assists at home. The Pelicans also allow the seventh-most assists per game to opposing point guards this season, giving more conviction to side with the Over on this NBA prop bet. Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top NBA prop bet for Friday

After simulating every game on Friday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 5.5 assists for Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at +104 odds. Tatum is averaging a career-high in assists but it still comes under the total as he's averaging 4.9 helpers this season. The Celtics host the Mavericks on Friday after the teams last played on Jan. 22, in which Tatum had five assists. His game has evolved over his seven years in the NBA, but it's also notable to point out that Tatum's gone under 5.5 assists in 12 of 13 career games versus the Mavericks.

As a team, Dallas is giving up an average of 4.8 assists per game to opposing power forwards, including backups at the position. The team has also been much better defensively since landing PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford in a pair of trades last month as Dallas is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game since then. A Dallas defense which limits helpers to opposing forwards, combined with Tatum's history of low assist numbers versus the Mavs, makes the Under (+104) the side to back. The model projects Tatum to have 4.7 assists, on average, on Friday. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

All NBA prop bets for Friday's NBA schedule

7 p.m. ET: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

7 p.m. ET: Hornets vs. 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET: Mavericks vs. Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET: Raptors vs. Warriors

8 p.m. ET: Pacers vs. Pelicans

8 p.m. ET: Kings vs. Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

10 p.m. ET: Bucks vs. Bulls

10:30 p.m. ET: Wizards vs. Clippers

