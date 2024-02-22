After a much-discussed NBA All-Star Weekend, the league will resume regular-season play on Thursday with 12 games on tap. One of the top matchups will see three players who participated in the All-Star Game in action as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City host Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. L.A. is loaded with big names quite familiar to NBA prop bettors such as the aforementioned, plus James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate this year. He's one of four players averaging over 30 points per game, and his Thursday NBA props total for points is 30.5.

The OKC guard has averaged 27.8 points across four games versus the Clippers since the start of 2023. It could also be useful to know before making NBA prop bets that the Clippers have allowed an opposing player to score at least 31 points just 13 times across 53 games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has NBA prop odds of -125 to hit the Over and -109 to hit the Under, so which side of the ledger should you lean towards? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 60-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300.

Top NBA prop bet for Thursday

After simulating every game on Thursday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 30.5 points for Warriors guard Stephen Curry at -127 odds. Curry had a busy All-Star Weekend, edging out Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest before playing in the showcase game, and he's typically had subdued performances coming out of the All-Star break. He was hurt last year, but his first post-All-Star game in 2022 saw him score just 18 points, and the first game after the break in 2021 saw him score just 14 points. He also went under 30.5 points in three of his last four games entering this year's All-Star festivities.

Golden State faces the Lakers, who have a knack for containing an opponent's top scorer, as they haven't allowed any player to score over 30.5 points over their last four games. In their final two before the All-Star break, they didn't allow an opponent to even reach 20 points. L.A. plays fundamentally sound defense and commits the fewest fouls per game, which translates to it also allowing the fewest free throw attempts per game. So, while Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in free throw percentage, he can't show off his 91% clip from the line if he doesn't get to it. That removes a big component of Curry's scoring prowess as the model sees value in the Under. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

