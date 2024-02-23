Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday and rewarded lots of NBA prop bettors when he logged a triple-double with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. Jokic became the fourth player in league history to record a triple-double versus every opponent, and by the way, the also shot 10 for 10 from the field. Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets are back in action on Friday as they visit the Trail Blazers. Jokic has a prop bet total for his combined points, rebounds and assists of 47.5 for Friday, with NBA prop odds of -115 for the Over and -119 for the Under.

He's faced Portland twice already this season, totaling an average of 52.5 points plus rebounds plus assists in those contests. Given how Jokic played last night, and his recent dominant history versus the Blazers, is backing the Over the right move with this NBA player prop? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 60-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

For Friday's NBA schedule, the model has locked in its NBA best bets.

Top NBA prop bet for Friday

After simulating every game on Friday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 27.5 points for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards at -115 odds. Minnesota hosts the Bucks at 9 p.m. ET, which comes just two weeks after Milwaukee held Edwards to 26 points in a Wolves win. That point total was par for the course for Edwards against the Bucks and was actually his second-highest point total against the team. Edwards has gone Under 27.5 points in six of seven matchups versus Milwaukee, averaging 23.3 points in those contests.

While the Bucks are just 3-7 under new coach Doc Rivers, they have played discernibly better on defense under him. After allowing 120.1 points per game on 49.8% shooting before Rivers' arrival this season, the team is giving up just 113 points on 47.2% shooting since Rivers took over. Additionally, while the lengthy layoff due to the All-Star break would favor many veterans, extra rest doesn't seem to benefit the 22-year-old as he's averaging just 18.8 points this season when coming off at least three days of rest. The model sees value in the Under, with it projecting Edwards finishes with 25.7 points on average. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

All NBA prop bets for Friday

How to make NBA prop picks for Friday

The model has simulated every NBA game 10,000 times and has some surprising projections for Friday's schedule.

