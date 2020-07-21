Watch Now: 22 Teams in 22 Days: Chris Paul's Impact on a Young Thunder Team ( 2:21 )

The NBA players and teams are in the Disney Word bubble, all COVID-19 tests since July 13 have come back negative and we now have our first look at the NBA bubble court. It's getting real, folks.

Below are images and videos of the court showing "Black Lives Matter" written on the parquet.

Here's a closer look at the "Black Lives Matter" message:

The NBA and the players have been outspoken in advocating for the movement toward social justice and the end of police brutality.

Some players spent their offseason at protests as civil unrest and calls to action rose in every state. Athletes have also used their social media platforms to demand justice and many are planning to wear social justice messages on the back of their jerseys when the season resumes.

The NBA writing the message on the court is a reminder of its ongoing stance to create and promote equality, not just in the league, but throughout the country.

The WNBA will also reportedly have "Black Lives Matter" on the court and players will wear warm-up shirts that read "Say Her Name."

The "Black Lives Matter" message is not the only thing different about this year's court. Photos of the arena show distanced seats that will serve as the bench. They also have large screens surrounding the court, extending behind the hoop and behind the bench.

Fans will not be permitted at games so seating surrounding the court is not a concern.

We have been getting sneak peeks of bubble life and are starting to see how this very abnormal season ending will look.

When sports shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic fans were unsure if they'd get to see the seasons finish out, but leagues are finding a way to safely return amid the pandemic, and the NBA is clearly at the forefront.