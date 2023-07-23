Jaylen Brown has still not signed an extension with the Boston Celtics, but one of the last remaining major items on the offseason agenda could be settled soon. The two sides are expected to renew discussions on what could be the richest contract in NBA history next week, according to Gary Washburn.

Brown is eligible for a supermax extension which could be worth up to $304 million over five years, per Adrian Wojnarowski; in the last year of the deal he would be making over $70 million. Exactly why there is a hold up remains unclear, though secondary matters such as player options, incentives and/or trade kickers are thought to be more of an issue than the actual money.

The Celtics and Brown were allowed to formally begin such discussions on July 1, and the expectation was that they would come to an agreement quickly. Some eyebrows were raised when that did not happen, especially amid the Damian Lillard rumors, but everyone assumed it would get done at Summer League in Las Vegas in the middle of the month.

"I can't really talk about it but it's been all good discussion," Celtics president Brad Stevens said in Vegas. "We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time, and we've made that clear. We're looking forward to all sitting down and we have time here. I probably shouldn't say anything else, but I feel optimistic."

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

However, the two parties left the desert without signing anything. Then, the talks were officially paused while Brown went to Spain on NBPA business. Now that he is back stateside, they are set to meet again, and the assumption remains that he will commit to a long-term future in Boston. When, though, remains to be seen, and the longer the wait goes on, the more puzzling the situation will become.

Brown is coming off a brutal showing in the Eastern Conference finals, in which he averaged 19 points and 6.1 rebounds on 41.8/16.3/66.7 shooting splits in the Celtics' seven-game defeat to the eight-seed Miami Heat, and turned the ball over 25 times. With a more typical performance, the Celtics likely would have made it back to the Finals for a second consecutive season, and perhaps won a title.

Despite that poor performance, Brown remains one of the best wings in the league. He was an All-Star last season, made his first All-NBA appearance and averaged career-highs across the board with 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 49.1% shooting.