We're just a few days away from the NBA trade deadline, and while many expect it to pass without any major trades, that hasn't stopped the rumors from flying around. We may not get a blockbuster deal like the James Harden transaction earlier this season, but almost every team in the league is still looking to improve so there could be some smaller trades made. The play-in games for the playoffs have kept several teams in a good spot to contend for the postseason, so there's certainly more buyers than sellers this year.

There's so much to keep track of leading up to March 25, so here are the latest rumors surrounding the trade deadline.

Ball drawing interest from Hawks, Bulls

Ball has quietly been having a fantastic season in New Orleans, but the Pelicans have fallen well short of expectations and it may be time for the young point guard to move on to a different team. He's been one of the hottest names discussed as a possible trade candidate, with the Clippers showing interest, and now the Hawks and Bulls are in the mix as well. Chicago has reportedly offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks for Ball, but New Orleans want a first-round pick or a young player in return for Ball, who is having the best year of his career.

The Hawks appear closer to meeting New Orleans' needs, reportedly offering Cam Reddish as the centerpiece of the deal. Reddish was Zion Williamson's teammate at Duke, so it would be reuniting them and giving the Pelicans a former lottery pick who still hasn't scratched the surface of his potential.

Gordon wants out of Orlando

Gordon has been a rumored trade candidate for the past few seasons, and it sounds like this is the year he may finally get dealt. The 25-tear-old forward reportedly requested a trade from Orlando back in February, and the Magic may try to grant his wish before the trade deadline on Thursday. The Celtics appear to be the biggest suitor for Gordon, who hope to use their $28.5 million trade exception to absorb his contract. However, there are other teams who have shown interest, with the Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Rockets all on the list. Gordon's value likely won't be any higher as it is before the trade deadline, given he'll be entering the final year of his contract next season, so it would be smart of the Magic to trade him before he potentially leaves in free agency in 2022.

Clippers interested in Hill, Rubio

The Clippers have not been quiet in their need for a point guard, and after not picking up anyone to adequately fill that role in free agency, the search still continues. As said earlier, L.A. has shown interest in Ball, and according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Clippers have also had trade talks to acquire George Hill and Ricky Rubio. Both guards would offer an upgrade to current starting point guard Patrick Beverly, as Hill and Rubio are true playmaking point guards capable of getting others involved while also providing some scoring when needed. After getting bounced in the second round of the playoffs by the Nuggets after leading the series 3-1, the Clippers are desperate to prove they are better than they were a season ago. Getting a point guard who provides an upgrade on both ends of the floor will certainly help them in making their case.

Mavs have discussed Drummond deal

The Maverics have reportedly had discussions with the Cavaliers about acquiring center Andre Drummond, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. However, the Mavericks would prefer to pick him up if he gets a contract buyout with Cleveland. Drummond would solve one of Dallas' biggest needs of an interior threat alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the post, and can get you 17 points and 13 rebounds in the process. The Cavaliers are reportedly wanting a second-round pick in return for Drummond, and could potentially want more draft compensation if a player with a long-term salary is included, according to O'Connor. The Lakers and Nets are also destinations for Drummond if he gets a buyout from the Cavaliers.

Hawks have expressed interest in Smart

Atlanta is on an eight-game win streak, and currently sit fourth in the East after parting ways with head coach Lloyd Pierce before the All-Star break. The Hawks have -- unsurprisingly -- improved after getting a majority of its players back healthy, but Atlanta wants to be aggressive at the trade deadline. The Hawks have reportedly expressed interest in Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Charania reports, who just returned from a lengthy calf strain that kept him out for almost two months. Smart plays an integral role for Boston as the team's best defender, and one of the vocal leaders on that team. It's hard to imagine Boston parting ways with Smart without getting an impact player in return, but the Hawks are certainly equipped with talented players to dangle in front of the Celtics if they want Smart that bad.