The 2024 NBA trade deadline is now just a few weeks away, and the action is starting to heat up. Just a few days ago, the Toronto Raptors sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in a three-team deal, and based on the amount of rumors flying around, there will be more moves to come.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz around the league:

Raptors want a first-round pick and more for Brown

As part of the blockbuster Siakam trade, the Raptors received Bruce Brown from the Pacers. Before that deal had even been officially announced by all parties, questions about Brown's future in Toronto were already being raised. The versatile wing is a strong defender on a reasonable contract, and helped the Denver Nuggets win a title last season, so it's no surprise that contenders are interested.

The Raptors aren't going to just give him away, though. Toronto is asking for "a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum," according to Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

That's a steep price, but the Raptors hold the leverage in this situation. The two-year, $45 million deal Brown signed with the Pacers last season includes a club option for the 2024-25 season. That means the team trading for him would have control for another year, or the Raptors can just bring him back.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the teams that Stein mentioned as possible suitors, but there are sure to be others in the mix.

Mavericks asking about Kuzma

The Washington Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league, but they do have a few players that other organizations are interested in. That includes Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford. Per Stein, the Wizards are asking for at least a first-round pick for all three, and two firsts for Kuzma.

Whether any team is willing to pay that price remains to be seen, but Dallas has been asking the question. The Mavericks owe their 2024 first to the Knicks and their 2029 first to the Brooklyn Nets, but they do still have multiple firsts to offer in any trade.

Kuzma -- a big, versatile wing who can play with or without the ball -- is exactly the type of player they need next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and is enjoying a career-season. He's averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting a solid 34.1% from 3-point land. He also has championship experience from winning it all with the Lakers in 2020.

Blazers uninterested in moving Grant, but likely to deal Brogdon

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the early stages of a rebuild after trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer, and veterans on rebuilding teams are always going to draw interest from contenders. Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are at the top of that list, though the Blazers are split on their willingness to move those two.

Stein reported that they are uninterested in moving Grant, who signed a five-year, $160 million deal with the Blazers in the offseason and seems content in the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm cool here," Grant told Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report. "I'm good with what I'm doing. Keep my head down and keep working, keep trying to help the young guys as much as I can. [Trade speculation is] definitely something you see. It's not something you can do anything about, especially since I just signed a deal. I'm here for as long as they want me."

Brogdon, however, is expected to be moved, per Stein. The veteran point guard arrived from the Boston Celtics in the Jrue Holiday trade, and has been mentioned in trade rumors ever since. As the deadline approaches, expect his name to start popping up all over the place. The Knicks, who need a back-up point guard, are one team in the mix.