The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday afternoon that guard Seth Curry underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, and is expected to be ready ahead of training camp for the 2022-23 season. Curry, who was traded to the Nets from the 76ers at the deadline in a deal that also brought Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, shot the ball extremely well in the Nets first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

In four games Curry averaged 14.5 points, while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from deep. Though the Nets season ended in disappointing fashion, getting swept in the first round despite championship aspirations, this team should once again be considered championship contenders heading into next season, and Curry plays a role in that.

In an ideal situation, Curry can be a perfect complement to guys like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons as a sharpshooting guard, but lack of depth on Brooklyn's roster in the playoffs, mixed with the absence of Simmons -- who just underwent offseason back surgery -- meant that more was asked of Curry on a game-to-game basis.

Curry was tasked with more responsibility while dealing with prolonged left ankle soreness throughout the season, but managed to play through it and still compete at a high level. In early April, Curry admitted that he had been dealing with ankle soreness a month prior to being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, but said that he would deal with it in the offseason. With the announcement of his surgery, it suggests that this injury was perhaps more painful than he and the Nets were letting on.

With the Nets expected to be fully healthy next season with Durant and Simmons, and potentially Irving depending on how he handles his $36.5 million player option and potential unrestricted free agency, Curry can focus more on being one of the best spot-up shooters in the league. This past season Curry ranked in the 96th percentile among spot-up shooters, and during the 2020-21 season he ranked sixth in the league in 3-point percentage (45 percent).