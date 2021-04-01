Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant apologized Thursday for language he used in a private exchange on Instagram that actor Michael Rapaport made public earlier this week. In the exchange, Durant wrote out several homophobic insults directed at Rapaport after the actor originally called out the NBA star for how he handled an interview on national television.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Durant said, "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me." Nets coach Steve Nash also broached the topic, saying that an internal discussion over the messages was had, but the details were withheld from reporters covering the press conference.

Durant took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize to Rapaport for his actions.

According to the screenshots, the situation began in December following the Nets' season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors. The only timestamp on the conversation is Dec. 23, 2020, which was when the conversation began. It's unclear when the conversation ramped back up prior to Rapaport posting the screenshots.

It all started when "The NBA on TNT" crew mocked Durant for his low-key demeanor when an interview with Charles Barkley wrapped up.

"K.D. seemed deeply in his feelings with the [TNT] crew after the game," Rapaport tweeted at the time. "DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview."

In response, Durant snapped back by calling Rapaport a "b---h," "p---y," and "piece of s--t" in his DMs. In addition, Durant also made multiple homophobic references directed at Rapaport in private messages.

The Nets star also took shots at Rapaport's wife and challenged the actor to a fight on the streets of New York City.

"I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport tweeted on Tuesday. "The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?"

No word on whether Durant will be subject to punishment by the NBA, considering the league's stance on homophobic and misogynistic comments.