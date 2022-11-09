The Brooklyn Nets named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach following the firing of Steve Nash earlier this month, the team officially announced on Wednesday. Vaughn has been an assistant coach with the Nets since 2016, and twice held the title of interim head coach after the team parted with Kenny Atkinson in 2020 and now Nash. After going 2-2 since Nash's departure, he'll now get an opportunity to be the team's full-time decision-maker. In addition to the Nets, Vaughn has also previously served as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, and as the head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2015.

Vaughn's promotion to head coach includes a deal through the 2023-24 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

The decision to elevate Vaughn to the role of permanent head coach means the Nets won't be hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, which comes as a bit of a surprise, as it was previously reported that Udoka had emerged as a "strong frontrunner" to land the job. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai was urged by some to avoid hiring Udoka, according to Marc Stein. Perhaps that played into Brooklyn's decision to go with Vaughn.

Vaughn will certainly have his hands full with the Nets, who currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-7 record. Kevin Durant has played some stellar ball so far this season, but he hasn't gotten too much help. Nets guard Kyrie Irving is in the midst of a team-implemented suspension, and Ben Simmons continues to struggle to find his form. If those two players can get back on track, then maybe the Nets will be able to turn their season around and start to look like a legitimate contender, as many expected them to be prior to the start of the season.