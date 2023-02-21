The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday morning that they are signing head coach Jacque Vaughn to a multi-year contract extension. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Since taking over for former head coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, Vaughn has posted a 32-19 record, and has dealt with significant roster turnover during that time. When Vaughn first took the position, he was coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and was leading a team that went on a 12-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest of any team this season.

However, a trade demand from Irving just days before the Feb. 9 trade deadline shook up the roster, which resulted in Irving landing with the Dallas Mavericks. Durant was next, getting sent to the Phoenix Suns. During all this, which also included dealing with the controversy that surrounded Irving when he shared a film on social media that had antisemitic rhetoric, Vaughn has provided stability for a Nets franchise that has dealt with its fair share of drama over the last few years.

In a statement released by the team, Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke glowingly about Vaughn's impact during his short time as head coach.

"Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season," Marks said. "On the court, he's clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don't come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come."

Though there are no superstars left on the team, Brooklyn has an intriguing, young roster for Vaughn to work with going forward. The Nets got back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as key pieces from both the Irving and Durant trade, all of whom have major upside. Right before the All-Star break, Bridges put up a career-high 45 points, showing why the Nets wanted him so badly in the Durant trade. While this team is no longer considered a championship contender, the Nets have a solid foundation of players to build on, a well-respected coach to lead them and an assortment of picks to go star chasing when another top player inevitably requests a trade.