The Philadelphia 76ers visit Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening. Philadelphia is aiming for a fourth straight road win with an overall record of 18-16. Brooklyn is 23-9 overall and 10-6 in home games. Kyrie Irving (ineligible) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets, with Kevin Durant set to return to action. Danny Green (protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal) are out for the 76ers, with Shake Milton (protocols) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is listed as a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds.

76ers vs. Nets spread: Nets -3.5

76ers vs. Nets over-under: 217 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: Nets -150, 76ers +130

PHL: The 76ers are 11-9 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 4-11-1 against the spread in home games



Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is solid across the board, and that manifests in the numbers. The Sixers are scoring 109.7 points per 100 possessions this season, in part due to ball security and free-throw shooting. Philadelphia is turning the ball over on only 12.4 occasions per game, with the 76ers leading the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 82.2 percent. The 76ers may also benefit from an edge in the possession battle, as the Nets are below-average in forcing turnovers, avoiding turnovers, offensive rebound rate, and defensive rebound rate this season.

On defense, Philadelphia leads the NBA in blocked shots (6.0 per game), and the 76ers are above-average in steals (7.9 per game), field-goal percentage allowed (45.1 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (51.4 percent). The 76ers also rank in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed (20.1 per game) and assists allowed (23.1 per game) this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's two-way success this season is impressive. The Nets are scoring more than 1.1 points per possession on offense, ranking in the top six of the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.8 percent) and free throw percentage (81.3 percent). The Nets are also a threat from 3-point range, making 35.7 percent of offerings, and Brooklyn is excellent in generating more than 25 assists per game. Transition is friendly to the Nets with 13.7 fast break points per game, and Brooklyn's defense is playing at a high level.

The Nets rank in the top five of the NBA in allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions, and Brooklyn leads the league in 3-point accuracy allowed at 31.1 percent. The Nets are also No. 2 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.7 percent), and the 76ers are No. 25 or worse in 3-pointers, assists and offensive rebound rate. Finally, Brooklyn limits opponents to just 22.2 assists per game, and the Nets are an impressive team in rim protection, blocking 5.5 shots per contest.

