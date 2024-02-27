The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Orlando is 32-26 overall and 18-8 at home, while Brooklyn is 22-35 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Nets have won three straight games against the Magic, including both matchups last year. This is their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 9-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Magic picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -9

Magic vs. Nets over/under: 214 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Magic: -403, Nets: +315

BRK: The Nets are 16-13-3 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season

ORL: The Magic are 10-3 ATS as a home favorite this season

Magic vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Nets

The Nets snapped their four-game losing streak with a 111-86 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday, improving the team to 1-2 since the firing of head coach Jacque Vaughn with Kevin Ollie becoming interim head coach. It was their first time breaking 100 points in their last four contests. Brooklyn used a balanced scoring effort with seven different players, including all five starters, scoring at least 10 points with Dennis Schroder's 18 points leading the way.

The Nets shot 48.9% from the field while holding the Grizzlies to 38.7% shooting. Brookyln entered Monday losers of seven of their last eight games but four of those last five losses during that stretch came against teams ranked in the top-six of their conference. The Magic are eighth in the East and the Nets are 2-1 over their last three games against teams outside the top six in their conference. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Magic

The Magic enter off a 109-92 loss to the Hawks on Sunday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Orlando is 8-3 over its last 11 games as one of only eight teams in the Eastern Conference with a record above .500 after finishing at least 14 games under .500 in each of its last four seasons. The Magic have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season after opening the season 14-5, and they've continued their winning ways throughout the season. The Magic are also 17-3 ATS as a favorite this season.

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, leads the Magic in points (22.7 ppg), rebounds (6.8 per game) and assists (5.2 per game). He's questionable for Tuesday with an illness. Orlando has relied on a stout defensive effort in its turnaround. The Magic are seventh in scoring defense (110.8 ppg), while holding their opponents to the second-fewest rebounds and allowing the third-fewest assists in the NBA. Orlando forces the third-most turnovers as it will count on another stringy defensive effort to knock off Brooklyn on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.