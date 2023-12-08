The NBA resumes its typical regular season schedule on Friday. At Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference clash. The Wizards are just 3-17 this season, while the Nets enter at 11-9 overall. Landry Shamet (rib), Delon Wright (knee), and Johnny Davis (calf) are out for the Wizards, with Daniel Gafford (ankle) listed as questionable. Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker (hamstring) are out for the Nets.

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -9

Wizards vs. Nets over/under: 239.5 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Nets -411, Wizards +317

WASH: The Wizards are 8-4 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 9-2-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has strong offensive characteristics this season. The Wizards are in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.7%) and 2-point percentage (56.5%), with Washington creating more than 28 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma leads the way with 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and Washington is No. 2 in the league in fast break points (17.4 per game) and points in the paint (57.5 per game). Washington takes care of the ball at an elite level, committing a turnover on only 13.0% of offensive possessions, and Brooklyn is the NBA's worst team at forcing turnovers on defense.

The Nets create only 11.4 turnovers per game and also rank last with only 6.1 steals per contest. On the other end, Washington does a solid job at creating havoc, forcing 15.3 turnovers per game and generating 8.1 steals per contest on defense. The Wizards are also above-average in preventing fast break points (13.7 per game), and the Nets are near the bottom of the NBA in free throw creation, averaging only 20.1 attempts per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has a considerable edge on the defensive end of the floor against Washington. The Nets are No. 6 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, with opponents shooting only 45.1% from the floor. Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the league in 2-point defense (51.7%) and 3-point defense (51.7%), and the Nets hold opponents to fewer than 21 free throw attempts and fewer than 25 assists per game. Brooklyn also maintains top-10 marks in points allowed in the paint (45.2 per game) and fast break points allowed (13.5 per game) this season.

In contrast, Washington is the second-worst team in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, giving up 120.6 points per 100 possessions. The Wizards are also last in the league in opponent field goal percentage (50.4%), opponent 2-point percentage (58.5%), assists allowed (29.7 per game) and defensive rebound rate (66.2%). Washington is also in the bottom five in second-chance points allowed (15.5 per game) and points allowed in the paint (59.4 per game). See which team to pick here.

