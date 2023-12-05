The Los Angeles Clippers made a splash earlier this season when they acquired star guard James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. P.J. Tucker also moved to the Clippers in that trade and the veteran forward is speaking his mind regarding the team's current roster.

"There's not enough basketballs on the planet for this team, really," Tucker told The Athletic's Sam Amick this week.

Tucker has never been the type of player to bite his tongue, and his criticism may be warranted. The Clippers dropped their first five games with Harden in the lineup, and have just a 6-8 record with Harden on the floor.

Since demanding a trade out of Philadelphia and getting his wish, Harden even called Sixers president Daryl Morey a "liar," and claimed that Morey promised Harden a max contract.

The Clippers certainly have an abundance of talent when it comes to scoring the basketball with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Harden on their roster. Now the Clippers have won six of their last nine games, but there certainly have been plenty of struggles when it comes to Harden's fit with the team.

It's been a very small sample size when it comes to Harden playing with his new teammates. Considering their recent hot stretch, perhaps Los Angeles is finally finding its stride.