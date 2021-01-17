The blockbuster four-team trade involving the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers was finalized on Saturday, but not before the Pacers received an additional second-round pick and cash considerations due to an issue that was discovered during Caris LeVert's physical.

At first, it was unclear exactly what that meant, but now we know that LeVert will be out indefinitely after a small mass was discovered on his kidney. The Pacers announced the news and said LeVert will "undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed."

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said, "we acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him."

LeVert also made a statement following the announcement:

"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

At this point, it's too early to have any sort of idea about when LeVert will be back on the court, but that's far from anyone's main priority right now. This isn't just an injury, it's something that could have a major impact on LeVert's overall health moving forward. Hopefully, he'll get a good prognosis and be able to recover soon.

For their part in the four-team trade, which was highlighted by James Harden's move to the Nets, the Pacers sent Victor Oladipo to the Rockets and got LeVert from the Nets and a second-round pick from the Rockets. The Pacers are 8-4 this season, which is half a game back of first place in the Eastern Conference.