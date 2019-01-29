Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $50,000 for making trade demands public

The NBA announced on Tuesday evening that New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 for violating the collective bargaining agreement by going public with his trade demand.

The full press release from the league:

New Orleans Pelicans forward-center Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands. The fine is for statements that were made by Davis' agent, Rich Paul, in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.

Early on Monday morning, Davis' agent, Rich Paul told ESPN that Davis, "wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship."

That set off a wild day of rumors and reports speculating where Davis would end up, what it would cost a team to get him and when Davis would actually be traded. Eventually, the Pelicans released their own statement about the situation, expressing their disappointment about Davis' decision, and asking the league to "strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction."

The Pelicans were understandably upset not only by the news that Davis wants out but by the clear attempts by Paul to orchestrate a move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the Lakers have been searching for another star to play alongside LeBron James, who just so happens to also be represented by Paul -- his longtime friend and business partner.

With the behind-the-scenes maneuvering out in the public, the league really had no choice but to come down with punishment for Davis. However, fining him just $50,000 is more of a symbolic gesture that they acknowledge the Pelicans' concerns, rather than an attempt to actually do anything about the situation. For Davis, who is making $25 million this season, a $50,000 fine isn't going to mean much, and it certainly seems like a worthwhile price to pay to put the pressure on the Pelicans to get a deal done.