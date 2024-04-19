The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in the final game of the Western Conference 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday. The winner of this matchup locks down the eighth seed and plays the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 118-94 in the 9 vs. 10 contest on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Orleans fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 7 vs. 8 battle. The Lakers topped New Orleans 110-106. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out for the Pelicans.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Pelicans odds. The over/under for total points is 210. Before making any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 88-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Pelicans and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Kings vs. Pelicans spread: Sacramento -1.5

Kings vs. Pelicans over/under: 210 points

Kings vs. Pelicans money line: Sacramento -122, New Orleans +103

SAC: The Kings are 43-40 against the spread this season.

NO: The Pelicans are 44-38-1 against the spread this season.

Kings vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox continues to be a lightning-quick scorer. Fox owns a quick first step to blow by defenders offensively while also being active in passing lanes. The Kentucky product thrives as the floor general for the Kings, averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In the win over the Warriors, Fox had 24 points, six assists and two steals.

Forward Domantas Sabonis has the skills to be an effective rebounder, scorer and facilitator. Sabonis does a great job creating space in the lane and scans the floor well to find the open man. He led the NBA in rebounds (13.7), is sixth in assists (8.2) with 19.4 points per contest. In his last outing, Sabonis notched 16 points, 12 boards and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is an effective three-level scorer. Ingram can score off the dribble but also gets into the lane with regularity. The Duke product averages 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On March 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ingram finished with 22 points, seven boards and four blocks.

Guard Trey Murphy III is a two-way force in the frontcourt. Murphy III has a pure perimeter jumper to be an asset from 3-point land. The Virginia product then uses his length to disrupt others defensively. He averages 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. In the April 12 game versus Golden State, Murphy III had 24 points and eight boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 216 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who Kings vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's 88-58 on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.