After a 4-3 start, the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) have only won four of their last 13 games. They will try to get things cleaned up on Monday against a New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) team that figures to be without several of its top players. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) has been out for the past two games, and Brandon Ingram (toe) is also listed as doubtful for the Pelicans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will try to take advantage on Monday and get OKC back into the win column.

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET, where the Pelicans are 6-3 this season. New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans seemed stuck in third gear all night in a loss on Friday to the Memphis Grizzlies, 132-111. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half and was down by 20 points heading into the break. Small forward Trey Murphy III was the top scorer for New Orleans, with 21 points off the bench. Only two other players reached double-digits on the score sheet, Zion Williamson (14 points) and Herbert Jones (13 points).

Ingram missed four games earlier in the season, and the Pelicans went 2-2 in his absence. Williamson was also out for the first two games of that stretch, but the team still shot 49% from the field and made 40% of its three-pointers. The Pelicans also averaged 29.3 assists per game in those outings, which was higher than their season-long average of 27.4 (sixth in NBA).

What you need to know about the Thunder

Whatever was ailing the Pelicans in their last game seemed to make its way to the Thunder too, as they dropped their last game to the Houston Rockets, 118-105. The final score makes things sound closer than they were for most of the night, and Houston was up by 22 points at the end of the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander still had a strong showing, with 32 points, but the rest of his team didn't contribute much.

Over its last five games, OKC has shot just 44.8% from the field and an even more discouraging 31.6% from beyond the three-point line. Despite its poor shooting in-game, it has handled their business at the free throw line, and has made 83.3% of its 25.2 attempts per game during those last five. Similar to last season, Josh Giddey has been a strong second option to Gilgeous-Alexander, and has averaged 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists over his last five starts.

