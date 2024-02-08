The Detroit Pistons are cutting ties with a 2020 lottery pick less than four seasons into his NBA career. The team is releasing point guard Killian Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. The move comes around Thursday's 2024 NBA trade deadline as Detroit has been one of the league's most active sellers.

Hayes, a 22-year-old, kicked off the 2023-24 campaign as a starter despite his underwhelming first three seasons but was moved to the bench amid his team's historic 28-game losing streak in favor of 2022 lottery pick Jaden Ivey. He struggled even more coming off the pine, though, which led Detroit to waive him halfway through the final season of his four-year, $24 million contract.

Hayes averaged just 2.6 points on 29.6% shooting through 11 games as a reserve for the Pistons. He shot just 11.1% from deep and 40.0% from the charity stripe in those contests.Hayes averaged 6.9 points in 24 minutes per game overall this season, but was shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

While there was reportedly trade interest for Hayes from the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the deadline, the two parties couldn't agree on a deal. Whether other teams will look to sign Hayes for the back half of the season remains to be seen.

The Pistons had a busy deadline. The team was also involved in a deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the Knicks and traded guard Monte Morris to the Timberwolves. The Pistons also reportedly acquired Danuel House and a second-round pick from the 76ers. However, the Pistons reportedly plan to waive House along with Hayes and veteran Joe Harris.